St Helena COVID-19 Status Update – 2 August 2022

Following routine testing on Saturday, 30, July 2022 positive COVID-19 case(s) were identified in Home Quarantine.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene and are thanked for your continued cooperation.

With regard to the person(s) testing positive for COVID-19 in home quarantine on Friday, 22, July 2022, the public is advised that following negative test results, said person(s) have now completed their quarantine period in compliance with St Helena’s COVID-19 protocols.

SHG

2 August 2022