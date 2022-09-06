Side Path Road Update

Structural road pavement concreting works started today, Tuesday 6 September 2022, on Side Path Road, commencing from the Brow. It is vital that the newly laid concrete is not disturbed in any way, particularly for the first 28 days. The public are requested to be vigilant and comply with any directions given by the Contractor or Site Supervisor when in the vicinity. Side Path Road remains closed to all traffic and pedestrians at this time.

#StHelena #EDIP #SidePathRoad

SHG

6 September 2022