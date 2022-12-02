The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a 1.8m to 3m meter North-Westerly swell is forecast for St Helena from tomorrow, Saturday 3 December, to Tuesday, 6 December 2022. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James and Rupert’s Bay.

The public is advised to take due care and attention when swimming in the Bays during this time.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are also asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the Seafront.

SHG

2 December 2022