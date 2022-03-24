Sea Conditions – 25-28 March 2022

The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a one to two metre north-westerly swell is forecast for St Helena from tomorrow, Friday 25 March, through to Monday, 28 March 2022. Although this swell is not very large it could produce unsettled sea conditions in James and Rupert’s Bays.

The public is advised to take due care and attention when swimming in the Bays during this time.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the Seafront.

SHG

24 March 2022