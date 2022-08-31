Royal St Helena Police Update – Theft of JBL ‘Boombox’ Speaker

On 5 August 2022, the Royal St Helena Police Service issued a public announcement appealing for information in connection with the theft of a JBL ‘Boombox’ which occurred in Half Tree Hollow.

Following a police investigation, a male person was arrested on 15 August 2022. He was charged with the theft of this item as well as separately charged for cultivating cannabis. The male appeared before St Helena Magistrates’ Court the same day, where he pleaded guilty to both offences and was remanded in custody pending sentence.

On Tuesday, 30 August 2022, the male appeared again before the Magistrates’ Court. He was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment. The ‘Boombox’ Speaker has been returned to its rightful owner.

This excellent result was largely due to the assistance of residents within Half Tree Hollow who have been thanked.

The Royal St Helena Police Service welcomes the help and assistance of the community, which is vital in the prevention, detection, and prosecution of crime, and to ensure St Helena remains a safe place to live.

Royal St Helena Police Service

31 August 2022