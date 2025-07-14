HM Customs Closure

HM Customs will be closed on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

Jamestown Wharf will have restricted access due to Port Control moving containers. Whilst HM Customs staff will be in the office to answer queries, the public will not be able to access the wharf to collect goods during this time.

Normal operations will resume from 09:00 on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and the public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.