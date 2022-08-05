Police Appeal For Information – Theft of JBL ‘Boombox’ Speaker

The Royal Saint Helena Police are carrying out an investigation into a theft from a vehicle that occurred Near Three Tanks, Half Tree Hollow, between the hours of 2am and 10.30am on Sunday, 31 July 2022, whereby a JBL ‘Boombox’ Speaker was stolen. This speaker measures approximately 48 centimetres x 20 centimetres x 26 centimetres.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone acting suspiciously in the Half Tree Hollow area between these times.

Police are also appealing to any persons who has recently purchased a JBL ‘Boombox’, or to anyone who may be aware of a person(s) recently purchasing a JBL ‘Boombox’, to please come forward regardless of how minor they consider the information to be.

Information can be provided to Police Constable, Charlene John, via email: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number: HEHN10727, or calling Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

Should you wish to report a crime, have information relating to a crime or wish to obtain crime prevention advice, you can contact Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively speak to an officer of your choice. Police will be happy to help.

Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

SHG

5 August 2022