On 10 June 2025, Executive Council approved the Stamp Duties Order 2025, introducing key amendments to the Schedule of the Stamp Duties Ordinance, 1987. These changes came into effect on 03 July 2025, and form part of the St Helena Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the island’s revenue base while supporting permanent residency and home ownership. The revised stamp duty framework aligns with the goals and objectives of the Sustainable Economic Development Strategy 2023–2033.

Key amendments include:

Introduces Stamp duty on low value land transfers

A stamp duty of 2.5% will now apply to all land transfers for value or consideration up to £10,000, which were previously exempt. This amendment is intended to broaden the duty base and enhance local revenue collection.

To support affordability and promote first-time homeownership, first-time buyers of Crown property will continue to benefit from a 60% reduction in purchase price, in accordance with the Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024. This targeted support helps to mitigate any potential impact of the new duty on lower-value transactions, and reflects the Government’s continued commitment to encouraging local homeownership.

Improved Access to 0% Stamp Duty Exemption for First-Time Homeowners

Purchasers wishing to make St Helena their primary home will continue to benefit from 0% stamp duty on residential property purchases up to a value of £100,000. To make this exemption more accessible, the following changes have been made:

Purchasers with St Helenian status are no longer required to meet a qualifying residency period prior to claiming the exemption; and

The definition of first-time home ownership has been simplified in that purchasers now only need to demonstrate that they have not previously owned any property on St Helena.

Together, these changes make it easier for more people, particularly returning St Helenians and first-time buyers, to access the benefits of homeownership on St Helena.

Commitment to Residency Requirement

To retain the 0% exemption, purchasers are required to reside on the island for at least five years from the date of purchasing their primary home, spending at least 300 days per year on St Helena during that period.

Where this condition is not met, the previously exempt stamp duty will become payable at a rate of 2.5%. Certain exceptions will be considered, such as in cases of extended overseas medical treatment or other exceptional circumstances.

The Stamp Duties Order 2025 reflects Government’s broader commitment to making St Helena a place where people choose to live, work, and build their future.

