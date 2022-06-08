Roads Closure – Scotland Roundabout Junction

The following is a public announcement from the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio:

The Highways Authority has given approval for the roads at Scotland roundabout junction, St Paul’s, to be closed to vehicles and pedestrians between 9am and 12.30pm on Friday, 10 June 2022. This closure is to allow the Forestry Section to trim eucalyptus tree branches.

Appropriate diversion signs will be in place and, as normal, only emergency services will be granted access.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

8 June 2022