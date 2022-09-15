Restricted access to Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Friday, 16 and Saturday,17, September 2022, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is also advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

SHG

13 September 2022