The Health Services Directorate would like to clarify the requirements for isolating once you have tested positive for COVID-19:

Day one is the day you test positive. You are requested to isolate for five days from day one, then return to work or continue your normal daily routines on day six.

For example: if you test positive on a Monday, your isolation period is completed on a Saturday and can therefore continue your normal daily routines on Saturday. If you self-test and are positive please call the COVID-19 Helpline on: 25888 to have your medical record updated.

You are also reminded that once you have tested positive for COVID-19, you DO NOT require further COVID-19 testing in order to return to work or to continue your normal daily routines.

SHG

20 September 2022