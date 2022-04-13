Prince Andrew School Swimming Gala 2022

Prince Andrew School will be hosting their annual Swimming Gala on Friday, 22 April 2022. All parents, carers, and members of the public are invited to attend. However, as space within the pool is limited, priority will be given to parents and carers. There is also limited seating and shade available. The Gala will start at approximately 9.30am and will end at approximately 2.30pm.

As this is a school event we would appreciate if all spectators could adhere to the following conditions in the interests of the safety of our students:

No animals will be allowed at this event

Only the appointed marshalls, helpers, and School Team Leaders will be allowed around the pool area

Only school appointed photographers will be allowed to photograph the event

No alcohol is allowed anywhere on the premises

Smoking is restricted at the pool for this event. Persons wishing to smoke must do so outside of the pool area, and away from all students

All litter is to be put into the bins provided.

Please note, if parents/carers wish to transport their children home after the event they are asked to ensure that they send in a note, or see a staff member on the day so that all children can be accounted for.

We look forward to your support in making this a successful day for our children.

SHG

13 April 2022