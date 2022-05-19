Port Control Office Closure

Port Control would like to advise the public that their office at the Jamestown Wharf will close for business on Monday, 23, and Tuesday, 24 May 2022. This closure is to allow Port Control staff to undertake training. Normal opening hours will resume on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

During the closure, all urgent queries can be communicated to the admin assistant via HM Customs’ switchboard on tel: 22287 or via the Sea Rescue Facility on tel: 25052.The relevant officer will reply to your query on return to work.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and Port Control thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

19 May 2022

