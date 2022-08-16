Police Appeal For Information – Fire At Donny’s Bar

The Royal Saint Helena Police are carrying out an investigation into a fire at Donny’s Bar which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, 14 August 2022.

The fire was discovered at around 4am, the Fire Service were called and the fire extinguished. Thanks to the prompt attendance of the Fire Service the extent of the fire was limited.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and so are keen to speak to anyone with any information as to the possible cause of the fire or the person or persons responsible.

The Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Donny’s Bar between 2.30am and 4am on Sunday, 14 August 2022.

Information can be provided to Detective Constable, Tony Coyne, via email: anthony.coyne@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting crime reference number: HECT00002384, or by calling Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

Should you wish to report a crime, have information relating to a crime or wish to obtain crime prevention advice, you can contact Police Headquarters on tel: 22626, or alternatively speak to an Officer of your choice. Police will be happy to help.

Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

SHG

16 August 2022