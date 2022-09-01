Police Appeal For Information- Damage To Public Toilets

The Royal Saint Helena Police Service is investigating an incident relating to, what appears to be, an act of intentional criminal damage to the male public toilet located near the Museum in Jamestown. Police enquiries suggest that the alleged crime occurred between 6am and 8am on Monday, 22 August 2022.

The evidence suggests that the perpetrator is a male who entered the public toilet with intent to cause unlawful damage. The toilet bowl was completely and violently dislodged from its water supply and the foundation then smashed to pieces.

We would appreciate if anyone with any information relating to this senseless and costly crime could please contact Police Constable, Sebastian Williams, at Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or via email: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively, you can speak to an Officer of your choice. Any information provided to Police will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

The Royal Saint Helena Police Service looks forward to working with the community of St Helena to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

SHG

1 September 2022