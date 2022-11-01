Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council 2022 Postponed

The annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), due to take place in London next week, was postponed by the UK Government on Friday afternoon, 28th October.

Following the change in Prime Minister last week, appointments to the UK Cabinet remain ongoing. As such, it was not felt that there would be appropriate time between the appointment of an Overseas Territories Minister and the JMC to allow for full and informed discussions to take place at this year’s Council.

It is anticipated that the JMC will now take place early in the New Year.

Governor Nigel Phillips departed the island on Saturday 29 October 2022 to travel to the UK. He will be holding a number of meetings with his FCDO colleagues and where appropriate supporting the Chief Minister with a number of her engagements. In his absence, Greg Gibson has been sworn in as Acting Governor.

Chief Minister Julie Thomas said:

“Whilst it is disappointing that this year’s Joint Ministerial Council has been postponed to a later date, I am pleased that I am nonetheless able to undertake a number of important engagements whilst in the UK. I am scheduled to meet with several Parliamentarians and members of the All Party Parliamentary Group for St Helena, HM Treasury experts to discuss St Helena’s digital finance ambitions, attend a seminar delivered by colleagues from Gibraltar reflecting on their own journey in digital finance, as well as meet with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) officials to discuss ongoing technical and financial support for St Helena. I’m also hopeful that I will be able to meet with Ministerial counterparts in the UK Government, as planned, once appointed.”

SHG

31 October 2022