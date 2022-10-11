Optician Appointments cancelled

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that due to unforeseen circumstances the Optician did not arrive on-Island as planned. Therefore persons who recently received a letter informing them of their appointment dates and times with the Optician are advised of the following:

If you have received an appointment date prior to and including Tuesday, 8, November 2022, this will now be cancelled. To arrange another appointment with the Optician you are advised to contact the Ophthalmic Assistant, Bridget Henry, on tel: 22500 or via email: bridget.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Persons who have received appointment dates after Tuesday, 8, November 2022, are not required to rearrange their appointments.

The Health Services Directorate would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

11 October 2022

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh