New Opening Hours for Pharmacy

17 May 2022
The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from Monday, 13 June 2022, the Pharmacy will be operating with new opening hours. These are as follows:
|Monday
|9am – 4.30pm
(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch)
|Tuesday
|9am – 3.30pm
(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch)
|Wednesday
|9am – 1.30pm
|Thursday
|9am – 3.30pm
(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch)
|Friday
|9am – 3.30pm
(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch)
|Saturday
|9am – 11.30am
|Sunday
|CLOSED
The dispensary bus service will not be affected by these changes.
The public is also advised that the Saturday opening is for the collection of repeat or emergency prescriptions only. Requests for repeat prescriptions are now required 72 hours in advance of collection.
The public is thanked for their cooperation and understanding.
