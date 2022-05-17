New Opening Hours for Pharmacy

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from Monday, 13 June 2022, the Pharmacy will be operating with new opening hours. These are as follows:

Monday 9am – 4.30pm

(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Tuesday 9am – 3.30pm

(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Wednesday 9am – 1.30pm Thursday 9am – 3.30pm

(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Friday 9am – 3.30pm

(closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Saturday 9am – 11.30am Sunday CLOSED

The dispensary bus service will not be affected by these changes.

The public is also advised that the Saturday opening is for the collection of repeat or emergency prescriptions only. Requests for repeat prescriptions are now required 72 hours in advance of collection.

The public is thanked for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

17 May 2022