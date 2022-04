The public is advised that the car park, located behind the Museum, and the area between Donny’s Bar and West Rocks, Jamestown, will be closed between 9am and 12 noon on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

This closure is to enable the Rock Guards to remove rock and debris which have accumulated on the hillside above this area.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

22 April 2022