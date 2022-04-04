Maundy Thursday Safety Message

As we all know, Maundy Thursday is just around the corner, and it is traditional for residents to spend this time fishing at various locations around the Island. The Sea Rescue Service would like the community to stay safe during this period. If you are planning a fishing trip please inform family members of your intended location and time of return and ensure the weather conditions are favourable for your trip. It is also advisable to consider the following items to be taken with you:

VHF Radio or other means of communication

Life jacket

Any prescription medication

Adequate food and water

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, additionally if possible some sort of Hi-Vis

First Aid Kit

Adequate lighting.

Please do not fish alone

The Sea Rescue team will be patrolling the various fishing areas around the Island throughout Maundy Thursday night. If any assistance is required, you can call for help on VHF Channel 16 which will be monitored at all times by the Emergency Services Call Centre (call sign – St Helena Radio), also by calling 999.

For information, the tides for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are as follows:

(Maundy Thursday) – High tide: 1.16am – 0.82m above chart datum

Low tide: 7.23am – 0.12m above chart datum

High tide: 1.39pm – 0.91m above chart datum

Low tide: 7.50pm – 0.12m above chart datum

(Good Friday) – High tide: 1.52am – 0.88m above chart datum

Low tide: 7.59am – 0.06m above chart datum

High tide: 2.14pm – 0.97m above chart datum

Low tide: 8.25pm – 0.07m above chart datum

The Sea Rescue Service would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter.

#StHelena #MaundyThursday #GoodFriday #Easter #Fishing #AltogetherSafer

SHG

4 April 2022