The Highways Authority has given approval for the Roads Section to carry out the painting of double yellow lines in front of the Market, Jamestown.

This work is planned for Wednesday, 26 January 2022, starting at 1pm.

All vehicle users are asked to vacate this area by 12 noon on Wednesday, to allow preparation for these works to take place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

24 January 2022