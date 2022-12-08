Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 16 December 2022

The ninth meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 16 December 2022, at 10.30am in the Council Chamber. This meeting is open to members of the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The Order Paper includes one Bill, twelve Questions for oral response and five Motions. Nine Sessional Papers will also be laid on the table, including Standing Orders for Legislative Council, the Ministerial Code, and the Code of Conduct for Legislative Council. The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper will become available shortly on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

8 December 2021