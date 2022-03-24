Issuing of cargo from Ascension Island

Pending the arrival of the MV Helena on Sunday, 27 March 2022, HM Customs would like to advise the public that they will be issuing cargo from Ascension Island only on Tuesday, 29, and Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

On this occasion, cargo will be issued from the lower wharf, Jamestown, and not from the Customs Terminal as done previously.

During this time, the Wharf will be closed to other cargo operations which includes merchants – Richard James International Ltd, MS Atlantic Ltd, and Zedcore.

Normal cargo operations will resume on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

It is anticipated there will be delays, however we appreciate your patience and understanding.

SHG

24 March 2022