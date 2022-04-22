Honourable Speaker to attend Speakers Conference 2022 

The Honourable Speaker of Legislative Council, Cyril Gunnell, will depart the Island on Sunday, 24 April 2022, to attend the Speakers of the House of Commons and Overseas Territories Conference 2022. Thereafter, Mr Speaker will participate in Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meetings and also personal business.

In the absence of the Speaker the Honourable Deputy Speaker along with Legislative Council Office Staff will conduct business accordingly.

Legislative Council

22 April 2022