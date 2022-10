HM Customs would like to advise the public that they will be open to merchants only on Monday, 17, and Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

All normal operations, which includes all consolidated cargo from Richard James International, MS Atlantic Ltd, Umgusi SA, and Zedcore will resume on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

14 October 2021