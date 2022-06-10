Governor Rushbrook Hosts ‘Street Party’ For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

His Excellency the Governor, Dr Philip Rushbrook, hosted a garden party with a difference (see photos attached) at Plantation House to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70-year reign on Sunday, 5 June 2022. In this unprecedented time in history, where no previous monarch has reigned for seventy years, the Governor staged a traditional British street party.

The party began with a welcome address from the Governor. In his address, the Governor said:

“Today the occasion we are celebrating has never before occurred in the long history of St Helena, or the even longer history of the United Kingdom. We are here to celebrate and applaud the seventy years of the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. Our sovereign lady. A person whose strength and integrity are respected around the world. Here today we are all part of a moment of history. A Royal Platinum Jubilee. No other monarch has reigned for seventy years and it may be centuries into the future before a similar time will come around again.”

The Governor then made a loyal toast to the Queen whilst the Salvation Army Band and Gettogethers Orchestra played the National Anthem, followed by a rousing three cheers to Her Majesty.

Musical entertainment throughout the afternoon was provided by Christian Castell and Martin Plato who played three locally written songs – Gratitude Blues, Plo Baby and the Jamestown Way. The St Helena singers perform three pieces – the Jubilee Commonwealth Anthem, a traditional English folk song ‘Greensleeves’ and three verses of the National Anthem. Throughout the celebrations the combined Salvation Army Band and Gettogethers Orchestra entertained the three hundred guest which included people from around Plantation and other district of the Island, with a wide repertoire of music.

At 3.20pm the Governor planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, adding to six other trees that had been planted at an earlier reception by pupils of St Pauls Primary School. In total seven trees have been planted at Plantation; one for each decade of the Queen’s reign.

Later the Governor cut a Jubilee cake. This was followed by a dance display where dancers performed the quick step, palais glide, boston, and line dancing. Guests took the opportunity to join in with dancing the boston.

Invited guests also participated in the Governor’s pub-style Platinum Jubilee quiz. The quiz was set by the Governor as a celebration of the strong connections between St Helena and Queen Elizabeth the Second. It was a humorous and enjoyable ‘friendly’ competition where guests were tested on their general knowledge about St Helena, Her Majesty, and the UK.

The ceremony concluded with the St Helena Singers performing a few bars of the National Anthem and a vote of thanks from the Governor.

SHG

10 June 2022