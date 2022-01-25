General Surgeries Temporarily Postponed

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that general surgeries have been temporarily postponed while the Locum General Surgeon, Dr Chawdery, takes a short period of on-Island leave.

Dr Chawdery is the only General Surgeon on-Island, but has been working without leave and has been on call 24/7 since he arrived on-Island in September 2021. Dr Chawdery is taking a short break in Home Quarantine with his family who arrived on yesterday’s flight.

If there is a medical emergency that requires surgery during the time Dr Chawdery is in Home Quarantine, he would be released from quarantine to perform the surgery and then return home. All relevant protocols will be adhered to, to ensure safe operation and minimum risk to patients and staff, should this become necessary.

SHG

25 January 2022