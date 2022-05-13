Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Monday, 16 May 2022

The formal meeting of Legislative Council will continue on Monday, 16 May 2022, at 10am at the Court House. This is the second sitting of the fifth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting is available on the SHG website at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

13 May 2022