Final Clinics for COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be two walk-in vaccination clinics the week commencing Monday, 24 January. This will be the last chance to receive the COVID-19 Booster Vaccination for this roll-out.

The clinics are as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 24 January Blue Hill Community Centre 9am – 1pm Tuesday, 25 January The Flu Pod, General Hospital Jamestown 9am – 1pm

If you are attending the clinic for a booster or second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes.

Any persons wanting to receive the vaccination thereafter will need to arrange an appointment via COVID-19 Co-ordinator, Grace Richards, on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

21 January 2022