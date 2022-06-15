Farewell to Governor Rushbrook

His Excellency Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook will depart St Helena at the end of his term of office on Sunday, 19June 2022.

As is customary on St Helena prior to departure, His Excellency the Governor will make himself available in the Governor’s Office to bid members of the public farewell.

Accordingly, Governor Rushbrook will be available in the Governor’s Office, the Castle, Jamestown, from 1pm – 2.15pm this Friday, 17 June 2022, to receive members of the public and bid farewell to those who wish to attend.

SHG

15 June 2022