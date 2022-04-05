Expressions of Interest – Register of Contractors

The Health and Social Care Portfolio invites Expressions of Interest from suitably qualified or experienced individuals and/or companies to join their existing register of contractors. The approved contractors must have a variety of skills to enable the delivery and adaptation of projects.

If you require any further details regarding the various forms of adaptation projects, please contact Project Manager, Paul Scipio, via mobile: 61725 or email: paul.proarc@helanta.co.sh

Expressions of Interest with a brief of related work experience should be submitted to Acting Director of Social Care, Gavin Thomas, Admin Block, General Hospital, Jamestown, or via email: gavin.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh by 12 noon on Friday, 22 April 2022.

SHG

5 April 2022