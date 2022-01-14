Economic Development Investment Programme Micro Projects Update

Bishops Bridge Refurbishment Project Deferred

Funding reallocated for production of coffins for the skeletal human remains of Liberated Africans

The public will be aware that under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects budget for 2021/22, the refurbishment of Bishops Bridge was prioritised by Executive Council for implementation in 2021/22.

The refurbishment works entail:

Refurbishment of edge beams

Renewal of abutment

Renewal of drainage

Renewal of parapets (safety rails)

Resurfacing of the immediate road surface.

However, it can be appreciated that such works would require the road to be closed for a number of weeks to allow a contractor to undertake the necessary works in a safe and undisrupted environment.

Given that Side Path Road is closed for the remainder of this financial year and all large vehicles travel across the Island via Bishops Bridge, it would not be sensible for St Helena Government to also close Bishops Bridge at this time. The diversion route would either have to be through Sandy Bay or past Prince Andrew School, both of which have their own challenges.

A decision has therefore been taken by the Minister for Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development to defer the refurbishment of Bishops Bridge until 2022/23. It is not expected that there will be any significant deterioration of the Bridge as a result of the delay and the Bishops Bridge Refurbishment Project will commence as soon as Side Path Road is reopened.

To ensure that funding is not lost, the monies will be used for the production of coffins for the skeletal human remains of Liberated Africans, currently being stored in the ‘Pipe Store’ building, Jamestown.

Chairperson of the Liberated African Advisory Committee (LAAC), Helena Bennett, commented:

“The news was received with excitement by the LAAC. Reburying the excavated 325 persons who died under such tragic circumstances is finally happening. Thank you, St Helena Government and everyone who has helped us to this stage.”

SHG

14 January 2022