COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena: 28 October – 3 November 2022

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there were no positive cases of COVID-19 reported within the community during the period Friday, 28 October, to Thursday, 3 November 2022.

The total number of positive cases identified/reported since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8 August 2022 remains at 1800.

If you have recently self-tested and were or are currently positive with COVID-19, you are asked to please call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 to report your result, if you haven’t already done so. This is so that the COVID-19 statistics as well as your health record can be updated. You will therefore be asked for your name, date of birth, and the date you tested positive.

The public are advised to continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene during their daily routines. Globally it has been recognised that COVID-19 will not yet be completely eradicated and will continue to circulate for years to come.

4 November 2022