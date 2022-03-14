COVID-19 Proof of Vaccinations and Pre-Departure testing for Passengers departing on Sunday, 27 March 2022 

Passengers booked on the Airlink flight scheduled to depart St Helena on Sunday, 27 March 2022 may be asked for a COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or letter upon arrival in Johannesburg and/or the UK.

If you have been vaccinated for COVID-19 on St Helena and require a letter stating that you have been vaccinated here, this can be arranged via the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards.

Grace can be contacted via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500

Passengers are also advised that it is a requirement for entry into South Africa to provide a negative PCR test result.

A pre-departure COVID-19 testing clinic will take place on Friday, 25 March at the Flu pod, the General Hospital in Jamestown between 9am – 10.30am. Pre-bookings can be made with Grace Richards via the contact details above.

A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Passengers are required to make payment at the Pharmacy on the day of testing, those wishing to pay beforehand can do so. All persons are asked to keep their receipt of payment as they will be required to provide this at the Flu Pod testing clinic as proof of payment.

Failure to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.

Test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

SHG

14 March 2022