COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination and Pre-Departure testing for passengers departing on Saturday, 7 May 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise passengers booked on the Airlink flight scheduled to depart St Helena on Saturday, 7 May 2022, of the following requirements prior to their departure:

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination:

All passengers will be asked for a proof of COVID-19 Vaccination upon arrival in Johannesburg. Passengers who have received COVID-19 vaccinations on-Island will need a Proof of Vaccination Letter, this must be arranged with COVID-19 Coordinator Grace Richards. Passengers are also advised to take their yellow vaccination cards for additional proof of vaccination.

Pre-Departure Testing for persons who are not fully vaccinated:

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to provide a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours prior to their departure for South Africa. (South Africa classes being fully vaccinated as having received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine). Children or young persons aged between 5 and 17 years who have not yet received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will also be required to provide a negative PCR test result.

A pre-departure testing clinic will take place on Friday, 6 May, at the Flu Pod, General Hospital in Jamestown, between 9am and 10.00am. Pre-bookings are essential.

A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00. Children aged 5 to 16 years will not be required to pay for their PCR test.

Passengers are required to make payment at the Pharmacy on the day of testing, those wishing to pay beforehand can do so. All persons are asked to keep their receipt of payment as they will be required to provide this at the Flu Pod testing clinic as proof of payment. Failure to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.

It is mandatory that you contact the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, before your departure as it is essential to provide your passport details and date of birth for the documentation and bookings.

Grace can be contacted via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

PCR test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 7 May 2022.

SHG,

27 April 2022