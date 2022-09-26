The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public of the following:

Due to a decline in the number of positive cases and calls to the COVID-19 Helpline, with effect from today, Monday 26 September 2022, the COVID-19 Helpline (tel: 25888) will be in operation between 8am and 4pm on a daily basis, including the weekends.

Persons who test positive are reminded that they are advised to isolate for five days, then return to work or continue their normal daily routines on day six. For example: if a person tests positive on a Monday, their isolation period is completed on a Saturday and can therefore re-enter the community on Saturday. You DO NOT need to re-test after the isolation period is completed.

Persons who have had a COVID-19 test done independently are reminded that if a positive test result is received, to please report this to the Health Services via the COVID-19 Helpline so the Health Services can track and analyse the rate of infection and update your medical record. Please inform the Helpline Operator of the date you tested positive.

If you tested positive last week or the week before and have not phoned in your result, we would still like to have your result to update your medical records.

SHG

26 September 2022