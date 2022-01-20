COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Update: December 2021 – January 2022

20 January 2022
The Island-wide Booster Vaccination Campaign for all eligible members of the public commenced on Monday, 10 January 2022.
The total number of Booster vaccinations administered between 10 and 15 January 2022 is 1,350.
The total number of Booster vaccinations administered since December 2021 (which includes those in prioritised groups) is 2,110.
|Date
|Pfizer –
12-17 years – dose 1
|Pfizer –
18 +years – dose 1
|Pfizer –
18 + years dose 2
|Pfizer –
18 + years – booster
|Total Doses Administered
|10-15
January 2022
|4
|7
|4
|1,350
|1,365
|December 2021
|201
|10
|2
|760
|973
|Total
|205
|17
|6
|2,110
|2,338
We encourage you to receive your booster vaccination to protect yourself and the wider community.
Note to Editors
The numerical data provided is based on preliminary calculations of the booster vaccination programme to date.
SHG
20 January 2022