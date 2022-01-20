COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Update: December 2021 – January 2022

The Island-wide Booster Vaccination Campaign for all eligible members of the public commenced on Monday, 10 January 2022.

The total number of Booster vaccinations administered between 10 and 15 January 2022 is 1,350.

The total number of Booster vaccinations administered since December 2021 (which includes those in prioritised groups) is 2,110.

Date Pfizer –

12-17 years – dose 1 Pfizer –

18 +years – dose 1 Pfizer –

18 + years dose 2 Pfizer –

18 + years – booster Total Doses Administered

10-15

January 2022 4 7 4 1,350 1,365 December 2021 201 10 2 760 973 Total 205 17 6 2,110 2,338

We encourage you to receive your booster vaccination to protect yourself and the wider community.

Note to Editors

The numerical data provided is based on preliminary calculations of the booster vaccination programme to date.

SHG

20 January 2022