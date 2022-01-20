St Helena Government

COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Update: December 2021 – January 2022

20 January 2022

The Island-wide Booster Vaccination Campaign for all eligible members of the public commenced on Monday, 10 January 2022.

The total number of Booster vaccinations administered between 10 and 15 January 2022 is 1,350. 

The total number of Booster vaccinations administered since December 2021 (which includes those in prioritised groups) is 2,110.

DatePfizer –
12-17 years – dose 1		Pfizer –
18 +years  – dose 1		Pfizer – 
18 + years  dose 2		Pfizer –
18 + years  – booster		Total Doses Administered
10-15
January 2022		4741,3501,365
December 2021201102760973
Total2051762,1102,338

We encourage you to receive your booster vaccination to protect yourself and the wider community.

The numerical data provided is based on preliminary calculations of the booster vaccination programme to date.

