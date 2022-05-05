Councillor Thrower To Attend Special Committee On Decolonization (C-24)

Councillor Karl Thrower will depart the Island on Saturday, 7 May 2022, to attend the Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) Pacific Regional Seminar in Saint Lucia from the 11 – 13 May 2022.

During his absence, Councillor Andrew Turner will represent the Levelwood district. Councillor Turner can be contacted on tel: 23235 or via email: councillor.aturner@gmail.com.

Councillor Thrower will also remain contactable via email: Karl.thrower@shgcouncil.com.

Legislative Council

5 May 2022