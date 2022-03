Councillor Rosemary Bargo is currently overseas on personal business.

During her absence, Councillor Ronald Coleman will represent the Longwood district. Councillor Coleman can be contacted on tel: 24250 or via email: Ronald.Coleman@helanta.co.sh.

Councillor Bargo will also remain contactable via email: councillor.rbargo@helanta.co.sh.

Legislative Council

28 March 2022