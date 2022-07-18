The Rock Guards will be carrying out a controlled rock removal on the hillside above Chubb’s Spring, Upper Jamestown, between 10am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

In the interest of safety, all residents from Chubb’s Spring, Fiddlers Green and Estcourt Gardens in Upper Jamestown are asked to evacuate their premises by 9.30am on Wednesday, 20 July, to allow works to commence. Residents will be contacted when the controlled rock removal has been completed and when it’s safe to return to their residence.

Constitution Hill Road – from New Bridge Pond to Barnes Road – will also be closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The closure is to minimise traffic and pedestrian activity on Constitution Hill Road whilst the controlled rock removal is being carried out, as well as to allow the Roads Section to continue essential maintenance works. Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The Rock Guards and Roads Section would like to thank residents and the public for their cooperation.

SHG

18 July 2022