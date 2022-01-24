Consultation On A Proposed Target Minimum Wage And Implementation Schedule

St Helena Government (SHG) is consulting on a target Minimum Wage and three-year implementation schedule with the first increase to take effect from 1 July 2022.

Minimum Wage

The Minimum Wage per hour is currently £3.25 per hour for persons over 18 and £2.30 per hour for persons aged 16 or 17. The 2010 Employment Rights Ordinance prescribes that the Minimum Wage must be reviewed on an annual basis. The Minimum Wage review is undertaken by the Employment Rights Committee (ERC) who are required to consider the effect of any recommendations on the economy as a whole.

In 2021, Executive Council approved a new Minimum Wage Policy that set out SHG’s intention to establish a longer-term path to a more ambitious Minimum Wage, benefitting workers and providing adequate time for businesses to plan and adapt. In line with this policy, the ERC is consulting on a three-year schedule to reach a target Minimum Wage of £4.00 per hour for individuals over 18 years. The first proposed increase of £0.12 per hour would raise the Minimum Wage to £3.37 per hour for persons over 18 and £2.42 per hour for persons 16-17 years old, effective 1 July 2022.

FY Proposed Hourly Increase Hourly Minimum Wage (18+) Hourly Minimum Wage (16-17) 2021/22 – £3.25 £2.30 2022/23 £0.12 £3.37 £2.42 2023/24 £0.28 £3.65 £2.70 2024/25 £0.35 £4.00 £3.05

This proposal is based on the 2020 Minimum Income Standard which reflects expectations for the level of income required for a socially acceptable standard of living, projected inflation and feedback from employers on the potential impact of increases to the Minimum Wage.

Consultation

The draft proposal can be found on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/. In addition, hard copies are available at the Public Library and Customer Service Centre, Jamestown.

The consultation will close on Friday, 4 March 2022. Feedback can be provided via email to ERC Secretary Andrea Mittens via: Andrea.Mittens@sainthelena.gov.sh or by making an appointment via tel: 22470. Written feedback to Andrea Mittens can also be delivered to the Castle.

