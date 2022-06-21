21 June 2022
Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Wednesday, 22 June
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Wednesday, 22 June
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Thursday, 23 June
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Monday, 27 June
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Wednesday, 29 June
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Tuesday, 5 July
|St Michael’s Church, Ruperts
|Wednesday, 6 July
|Harford Community Centre
Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.
SHG
21 June 2022