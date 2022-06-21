Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

Date Venue Wednesday, 22 June Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 22 June Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 23 June Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 27 June Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 29 June Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Tuesday, 5 July St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Wednesday, 6 July Harford Community Centre

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

21 June 2022