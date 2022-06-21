St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

21 June 2022

Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

DateVenue
Wednesday, 22 JuneKingshurst Community Centre  
Wednesday, 22 JuneBlue Hill Community Centre  
Thursday, 23 June  Sandy Bay Community Centre  
Monday, 27 June Jamestown Community Centre  
Wednesday, 29 JuneHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre  
Tuesday, 5 JulySt Michael’s Church, Ruperts
Wednesday, 6 JulyHarford Community Centre

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

