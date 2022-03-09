The Minister for Health and Social Care previously communicated to the general public via radio updates that there will be lessened availability of senior medical staff during the upcoming weeks commencing 7 to 21 March 2022.

This is due to three doctors having completed their locum contract and leaving the island on today’s flight (Wednesday, 9 March)



On Monday, 7 March new staff arrived comprising of two General Practitioners (GP’s) and a General Surgeon on Locum contracts, as well as two senior medical staff returning from overseas leave. All staff are currently carrying out their 10 day quarantine period and it is during this time that there will be limited senior medical staff within the Health Services Directorate.

All staff will commence work on Monday, 21 March 2022. One of the priorities will be to clear a current back log of outpatient appointments which may in turn cause delays before any further appointments become available.

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this time.

SHG

9 March 2021