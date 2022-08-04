Arrival of the MT Sarah and MV Helena

The MT Sarah is scheduled to arrive at St Helena at 6am on Sunday, 7 August 2022. Discharge of fuel will start on Sunday, 7 August, and should be completed by Monday, 8 August.

The MV Helena is scheduled to arrive at St Helena at 6.30am on Monday, 8 August 2022, and will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty once the MT Sarah has departed Ruperts Bay.

The public is therefore advised that the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Sunday, 7 August, and until cargo operations have been completed. The Jamestown Wharf will also be closed during cargo operations. Access to these areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

4 August 2022