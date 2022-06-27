Arrival of new Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan Da Cunha

St Helena Government and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office are pleased to confirm that Mr Nigel Phillips CBE, accompanied by his wife Emma, will arrive on St Helena on Saturday, 13 August 2022, to assume his role as Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

Governor Phillips said:

“I am very much looking forward to becoming Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. Let me say at the outset that I am committed to working collaboratively with the democratically elected representatives and local administrations of the three Islands. Having had the pleasure of meeting many Saints in the Falklands, both Emma and I are excited to settle into the community as our arrival on St Helena draws closer.”

Details on the arrangements for His Excellency The Governor’s inauguration will be made public in due course.

Dr Philip Rushbrook departed the Island at the end of his term of office as Governor on Monday, 20 June 2022. Mr Greg Gibson has been sworn in as Acting Governor.

SHG

27 June 2022