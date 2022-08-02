Alcatel Submarine Networks Engineer Arriving Next Week

An engineer from Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) will arrive on-Island on Saturday, 13 August 2022, to undertake the following tasks in conjunction with the Fibre Optic Cable Project:

Witness all segment commissioning activities, as detailed in the Daily Progress Report

Review all test results and sign off on all acceptance test certificates

Identify any non-compliant results and make specific recommendations and remedial actions.

The ASN engineer will also work closely with SHG’s Equiano Project Manager to track any non-conformances using Client Incident Reports or similar.

SHG’s Equiano Project Manager, Jeremy Roberts, commented:

“The segment commissioning activities, which the ASN engineer will undertake during his stay on the Island, will allow for SHG’s branch of the Equiano System to be fully tested before the ‘Go-Live’ date.”

