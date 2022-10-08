Airlink Flight delayed by 24 hours

The public is advised that, due to forecasted inclement weather at St Helena Airport, the Airlink flight to St Helena and Ascension scheduled to take place today, Saturday 8 October 2022, has been delayed by 24 hours.

The Airlink Ascension shuttle flight is now scheduled to operate tomorrow, Sunday 9 October 2022. Subsequently the flight from St Helena to Johannesburg is now scheduled to operate on Monday, 10 October 2022.

8 October 2022