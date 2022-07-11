Advice for Passengers departing on Sunday, 17 July 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind persons scheduled to depart St Helena on the Airlink flight on Sunday, 17 July 2022, of the following information:

The South African Governmentrepealed Coronavirus (COVID) regulations on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. This now means that persons travelling to or transiting through South Africa are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination status or a PCR test result upon entering the South African borders, this applies to both non vaccinated and fully vaccinated travellers.

Persons who have received their vaccinations on St Helena and are planning onward travel from South Africa are advised to check the entry requirements of the place they intend to travel to. If a proof of vaccination or a PCR test result is required then you are advised to contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, at the Health Services Directorate, to arrange this.

If you are required to present a PCR test result you are advised of the following:

A pre-departure testing clinic will take place on Friday, 15 July 2022, at the Flu Pod, General Hospital in Jamestown, between 9am and 10am. Pre-bookings are essential Please contact Grace Richards on tel: 22500 or email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Passengers are required to make payment at the Pharmacy on the day of testing, those wishing to pay beforehand can do so. All persons are asked to keep their receipt of payment as they will be required to provide this at the Flu Pod testing clinic as proof of payment. Failure to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test

PCR test results will be available at the check-in at St Helena Airport on Sunday, 17 July 2022.

SHG

11 July 2022