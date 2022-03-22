Further extension of St Helena’s COVID-19 Preventative Measures

In December 2021 Executive Council agreed to extend the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases) Coronavirus No.2 Regulations 2020 until Thursday, 31 March 2022.

This week, Executive Council has advised that following further discussions on St Helena’s COVID-19 preventative measures, the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases) Coronavirus No.2 Regulations 2020 will be extended until Saturday, 30 April 2022. This will allow the Health Services Directorate time to evaluate the current processes for flight operations and quarantine once the Airlink flights between South Africa and St Helena resume from 26 March 2022. St Helena Government (SHG) will use this extension period to ensure we are confident that our existing plans are able to accommodate the fortnightly flights and to identify and/or improve any operational matters that may arise.

Excluding flights that were specifically chartered for repatriation or medical evacuations, the resumption of flights from 26 March will be the Island’s first commercial flights from South Africa since the regular Airlink service was suspended in March 2020.

SHG recognises the importance of ensuring that our Island’s response plans are continually reviewed so that we remain committed to preventing community spread. A review of St Helena’s COVID-19 Preventative Measures and Regulations will take place prior to 30 April 2022 to provide detailed information that will enable persons to make future travel plans.

Any decisions which change the entry and quarantine arrangements beyond this date will be communicated in a timely manner to the public.

SHG

22 March 2022