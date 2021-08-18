Yellow Hatched Area at Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Port Control has recently re-introduced the yellow hatched area that indicates the working area of both SHG cranes at the lower wharf in Jamestown.

The hatched area is to promote safer lifting practices during all of Port Control’s lifting operations. The general public is advised that any vehicle left within this area prevents crane operations from taking place, therefore the public is asked not to park vehicles within the yellow hatched area at any time.

In the case of the cranes being required for an emergency, any vehicles that may be obstructing the yellow hatched area will be intentionally removed in order to proceed with the emergency operations.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

SHG

18 August 2021